Malawi Police assault musicians

Monday night had a moment to forget for musicians Janta and Henwood as they were allegedly beaten by the police in the capital, Lilongwe.

According to reports, the victims were stopped by the law enforcers when they were driving in the city. Then they were forced out of the car and physically assaulted, on allegations that they did not wear facemasks.

Writing on his Facebook page, Janta said the men in uniform also damaged his car during the incident. The singer who is also a producer has vowed to take action.

“Mpaka kundiphwanyila galimoto, beating anthu ngati akuba, chilungamo chidziwika (Imagine, after beating us like thieves, they also damaged my car, justice will be pursued on this),” complained Janta

The incident has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Gift Grant commented, “Chilungamo chachani mesa inuyo ndiye olakwa? (Justice for what, were you not in the wrong)”.

“So sorry Janta, this is very bad. It’s sad that the people who are supposed to be protecting us are at the centre of harming us. Take a legal action against these brutal officers,” commented Ruth Mzembe.

The incident comes a month after President Lazarus Chakwera advised the police against using force when enforcing Covid-19 preventive measures, wearing face masks in particular.