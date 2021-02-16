Kawale Police resolve graveyard wrangle in Kaliyeka

By: Topson Banda.

Police in Kawale have resolved the graveyard wrangle between Kawale and Kaliyeka residents in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The officer in-charge of Kawale Police Station, Mr Almakio Daka, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), on Monday February 15, 2021 invited chiefs and block leaders to reason with them on the said issues.

On February 10, there were chaos at Kaliyeka graveyard where residents of Kaliyeka township were against the burial of a woman who until her death was a resident of Kawale 1 township.They Kaliyeka residents did not want the body to be buried at the area’s graveyard. It took the intervention of Kawale Police for the burial to take place.

Police yesterday invited the local leaders from the two neighboring townships to have a discussion with them and map the way forward for peace to reign in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the Officer in-charge, the Station Officer, Superintendent Aggrey Khonje, emphasised the need of meeting the local leaders, citing that graveyard issue should be dealt carefully.

“We cannot sit down because there is peace today, forget the fracas of yesterday. The issue can resurface if need arise to use the graveyard, the local leaders are the ones who can end this problem,” said Khonje.

The local leaders were also asked to join the police in enforcing the measures of Covid-19 by informing their subordinates to adhere to measures set in the public health act, such as time of operating the bars, mandatory wearing of face masks and observing social distance. Crime prevention tips were also shared during the meeting.

The meeting which was held at Kawale Police station was attended by 23 local leaders. The chiefs promised to end the wrangle after being advised by officials from conflict resolution management.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Group village head man John Mphambala, said that he was impressed with the decorum demonstrated by the Officer in-charge. He promised to join hands with the police in preventing crime as well as Covid-19.