Siku van impounded for smuggling charcoal

The Department of Forestry has impounded a Siku Van which was being used to smuggle charcoal in Kasungu.

The Siku Van alongside another van had seventy bags full of charcoal which were being transported to Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Kasungu District Forestry Officer Henry Kagulo, four people have been arrested over the charcoal smuggling.

Transporting forest produce or being found in possession of forest products without permit contravenes Section 68 of the Forest Act.

A recent newspaper investigation revealed that some forestry and police officers receive bribes from transporters who transport charcoal from districts where the charcoal is produced to cities.