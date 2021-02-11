Mkwate completes move to Polokwane City

Just days after announcing the loan deal for Peter Banda to FC Sherriff of Moldova, Nyasa Big Bullets has once again confirmed the departure of gifted midfielder Mike Mkwate to the South African Division side Polokwane City on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, who joined the team in 2016 from Wizards FC, has signed a two and a half year deal with the First Division side.

In a statement released on Thursday, the club said the player will leave for South Africa on Friday.

“Mkwate will embark on a fresh chapter of his career in RSA after agreeing terms and signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the National First Division side.”

“The Malawi international is scheduled to leave for South Africa on Friday, 12th February 2021, to join his new club.”

“Mkwate has always been committed and contributed immensely to the success of Bullets since joining The People’s Team from Wizards FC in 2016. The central midfielder helped the club win the Carlsberg Cup in 2017, before winning the TNM Super League in 2018 and 2019.”

“Everybody at Nyasa Big Bullets wishes Mike great success with his future career,” reads the statement.