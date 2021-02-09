Mzomera back in court over violence at Chakwera rally

Mzuzu High Court will today continue hearing the case in which former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and other suspects are accused of attempting to disrupt a Lazarus Chakwera rally in 2016.

Northern Region Police spokesperson Maurice Chapola has confirmed.

“The 2016 proposing violence case involving honorable Mzomera Ngwira and others will be back in court tomorrow Tuesday at 0900hrs, for further hearing” said Chapola.

The state is accusing Ngwira of fueling and proposing violence in 2016 when Dr Lazarus Chakwera (now Malawi President) held an MCP rally at Chibavi ground in Mzuzu.

A group of people attacked people at the rally with panga knives. Ngwira was implicated as he is suspected to have been involved in planning the violent acts.

Ngwira is currently serving a four-year jail term for misappropriating public funds when he was serving as member of parliament for Mzimba Hora constituency.