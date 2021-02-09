Malawi Covid-19 cases not going down: Country cutting down on testing

Malawi has cut down on Coronavirus testing, leading to a downward trend in new cases over the past three days.

Yesterday, Malawi registered 227 new COVID-19 cases, 155 new recoveries and 18 new deaths. On Sunday, there were 320 new COVID-19 cases while on Saturday the country recorded 515 new cases.

The new cases seem to be going down, but so has testing.

For the cases recorded yesterday, 937 COVID-19 tests were conducted translating to a positivity rate of 22.4 percent. The positivity rare was the same for the cases registered on Sunday when 1,429 tests were conducted.

On Saturday, the new cases were detected from 1,949 tests translating to a positivity rate of 26.4 percent.

On Friday, there were 476 cases from 2,649 tests translating to 17.9 positivity rate while on Thursday, February 4, Malawi recorded 435 new cases from 2,346 tests conducted giving a positivity rate of 18.5%.

Cumulatively, 160,703 tests have been conducted in the country so far, giving out a total of 27,422 cases. Out of the total cases, there are 874 deaths and 11,756 recoveries. Current;ly, Malawi has 14,582 active cases

The taskforce on Coronavirus has been encouraging people to go for a test if they experience symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness while in some patients will present with aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.