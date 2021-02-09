Six people fined K1.5 million for damaging bank notes

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday ordered five women and one man to pay fines amounting to K1.5 million for damaging and soiling Malawi Kwacha banknotes at a kitchen top-up.

During court proceedings, Eastern Region Prosecution In-charge, Superintendent Josophine Chigawa in connection with Counsel Zumbe Kumwenda of RBM told the court that, on the afternoon of October 18, 2020, the first accused Annie Sauzika, 35, hosted a business topup at Changamire Residence within Mangochi township where the other accused persons attended.

In course of celebrating, the accused persons were spotted in a video clip which went viral on social media splashing and soiling the currency while dancing.

Appearing in court, all the accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge of damaging currency which is contrary to section 54(2)(c) of the Reserve bank of Malawi act.

In mitigation, they pleaded for court’s leniency but the state prayed for a stiffer penalty saying that it’s high time citizens respected and obeyed the laws.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and ordered the Director of Ceremony Hanna Perekamoyo and the owner of the event Annie Sauzika to pay K325,000 each.

Nkhono also fined Kulaiti Daudi to pay K300,000, Rehema Osman K250,000, Eliza Million K200,000 and Juma Machakwani K100,000. All the convicts have since paid the fines.