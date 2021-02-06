People with Covid symptoms urged to go straight to Bingu field hospital

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus says people who are Covid-19 positive in Lilongwe and are isolating at home should go straight to Bingu Field Hospital when they develop symptoms.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka on Friday reminded Malawians to access services at the Field Hospital which is now operational and assisting COVID-19 patients.

“For those that are COVID-19 positive and are isolating at home, once experiencing difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement should proceed to seek care at Bingu National Stadium Field Hospital.

“Even those that have clear symptoms of COVID-19 and are experiencing the above symptoms should go straight to Bingu National Stadium Field Hospital.

“Those requiring a COVID-19 test should utilize other COVID-19 testing sites that have been designated across Lilongwe district,” said Phuka.

Malawi has 14,590 active cases and a total of 256 active cases are admitted. These include 78 in Blantyre and 69 in Lilongwe.

On Friday, Malawi registered 476 new COVID-19 cases, 497 new recoveries, 20 new deaths. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 26,360 cases including 799 deaths and 10,761 recoveries.