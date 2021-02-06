Chewa Heritage’s “call” for CV shocks Malawi

The Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) which recently asked other tribes for support in its quest to develop the country saying the Chewas cannot develop the country alone without other tribes’ involvement has allegedly called for CVs from all educated Chewas.

According to a notice issued yesterday to CHEFO members, the grouping wants to conduct an inventory of profession and skilled Chewas in order to serve the nation better.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to assist in identifying such people and forward their curriculum vita or particulars such as name, sex, highest qualification, experience, and any other information that one may consider necessary to share,” reads the notice purportedly signed by CHEFO General Secretary Numeri Geresomo.

This comes months after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which draws massive support from areas dominated by people of the Chewa tribe, came into power.

Malawians have since expressed concern that the cultural grouping wants top jobs in the public service to be dominated by people of the Chewa tribe, saying the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) also used the Mulhako wa Alhomwe grouping to place people from the Lhomwe tribe in key positions.

“Another beginning of a tribalistic movement. This must be condemned,” said one person on Facebook.

“Rubbish. There was a good reason why Kamuzu Banda never allowed tribal groupings take centre stage. This is the beginning of the end. I wonder why people choose to get easily drunk when in power,” said another.

The Chewa Heritage Foundation has since denounced the notice saying it was not issued by the foundation.

In a statement yesterday, Geresomo said the foundation will remain working as a cultural grouping and will continue promoting co-existence among people in the country.

“We have instructed the police to investigate the origin of such publication and the perpetrators should be brought to book under the law,” said Geresomo.