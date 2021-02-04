Budget review meeting postponed over Covid

Malawi Parliament has postponed the mid-term budget review meeting which was scheduled to start on February 8.

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara said in a statement that the postponement is due to the Coronavirus situation in the country.

According to Hara, the decision was made during meetings which the Business Committee of Parliament held on February 1 and February 2.

“The business committee has resolved to postpone the meeting in order to assess further developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and devise appropriate response plans for Parliament to meet safely to safeguard the lives of Members of Parliament, staff and stakeholders,” said Hara.

The meeting which was initially scheduled to start on February 8 and end on March 12, will now start on February 22.

Hara has since assured Malawians that Parliament is committed to perform its constitutional functions amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Malawi has recorded a total of 25,449 Coronavirus cases and has 14,664 active cases.