DPP MPs donate to QECH

As the fight against the COVID-19 continues, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth K4.5 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

Speaking on behalf of DPP MPs, Mwanza West legislator Joyce Chitsulo said the donation was in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of Disaster declaration.

Chitsulo said the donation is to help the hospital in the fight against the ruthless COVID-19 pandemic which has hit hard the country and the world at large.

She further added that QECH as one of the worst hit medical facilities in the country with highest COVID-19 admission and death rates needs more support so as to enable it to do the needful in this period.

Some of the MPs who attended the handover ceremony at QECH included Ben Phiri, Victor Musowa, Sameer Suleman and Chipiliro Mpinganjira, among others.

The donated items include 200 gowns, 140 cellular blankets, 50 cartons of face masks and 50 cartons of gloves all these worth MK4.5 million.

Reacting to the development Chief Hospital Administrator Gibson Mgwira extended a message of appreciation to the DPP leadership in Parliament for the donation which he said is timely.

Ngwira further added that the donation would go a long way to easing the many challenges that the medical staffs at the facility has been encountering as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients.

She further expressed appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline health workers “for putting their own lives on the line to save others,”

In a related development, DPP Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa has donated his entire salary for the month of January to help in combating the spread of COVID-19.