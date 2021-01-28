Chakwera urged to spearhead Vision 2063

By Saidi Winnes

A political analyst has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to take a lead in implementation of Vision 2063, saying development plans fail because leaders concentrate on personal political goals in order to stay in power.

The analyst Caesar Kondowe who is also the Director of Stream of Life Malawi Kondowe disclosed this in an interview with Malawi24 as he was reviewing factors which have made Malawi stagnant in terms of development.

According to Kondowe, Malawi over years has lagged far behind because of political propaganda and political appeasement.

Kondowe articulated that Malawi leaders concentrate on personal benefits, instead of spearheading the country’s vision.

He said: “Instead of our leaders spearheading the vision, at the end of the day, they concentrate on their goals for them to reclaim the presidency. This is the reason why Malawi is on the same level.”

The political analyst went on to say that political appeasement is another factor that has made Malawi stagnant over years

“People that are ushered into various positions to support the proper implementation of this nation, are not those people with skills and passion to drive our nation. In most cases, there has been political appeasement, our leaders always choose people that are there to support them, that have been there to support them in their political willingness. That’s why we as a nation we’re failing to achieve our goals,” he said.

The analyst therefore challenged political parties that when they want to form their manifesto, it should be in line with the target Malawi has set in Vision 2063.

He also advised Chakwera to allocate resources within the context of agenda 2063.

“So the president should be on the forefront of making sure that, the allocation, the priority of his Government is within the context of 2063 vision. This is the way the Malawi can go,” he said.

Malawi leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday 19th January launched Malawi’s vision 2063 under the theme” An Inclusively Wealthy and Self-reliant Nation”.

The vision is anchored by the pillars of Agriculture productivity and commercialization, industrialization and urbanization with development of tourism hubs as a key component.

The new vision succeeds Vision 2020 which was not implemented according to plan.

During the launch of Vision63, Vice President Saulos Chilima said Vision 2020 did not survive political transitions as successive administrations wanted to be identified with their own projects to the detriment of the agreed national development agenda.

He added that there was poor alignment between the long-term Vision, medium term plans that operationalize it, and the annual budgets that fund it.