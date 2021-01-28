Police impound ten unregistered motorcycles in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa on Wednesday impounded ten motorcycles which were being operated without registration with the Directorate of of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

The operation leading to the seizure of the motorbikes was carried out at Lufita trading centre along Chitipa-karonga road.

According to Police, the ten motorcycles were impounded and will be released to the owners after they have been dully registered.

The police also took advantage of the enforcement to civic educate the people at the trading centre on the rules and regulations regarding covid-19 pandemic.

The team reminded the gathering on the importance of putting on face masks, social distancing and washing of hands with soap to contain Covid-19.

Drivers and passengers were also advised to always observe seating capacity.

Last year, Police expressed concern that most road accidents registered in 2020 in the country involved unregistered motorcycles.