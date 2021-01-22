Man dies after tyre he was inflating bursts

A 28-year-old man in Kasungu has died after a tyre he was inflating got burst and the pressure pushed him against a stationary vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Yohane Seleman and the incident occurred on January 21, 2021.

According to Kasungu deputy police public relation officer Miracle Nkozi, said on the fateful day of Seleman was inflating a tractor tyre for a customer. Unfortunately, the tyre got burst and the pressure pushed him so hard to a stationary vehicle which left him unconscious.

His friends rushed him to Kasungu District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to head injury.

The deceased hailed from Maloti Village, Tradition Authority Mlolo in Nsanje district.