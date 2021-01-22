Flames to play South Sudan, Uganda in March

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the dates for Flames’ last two 2022 AFCON qualifying matches against South Sudan and Uganda in March.

The Flames will face South Sudan away on Wednesday March 24, 2021 before winding up their Group B campaign at home against Uganda on Monday March 29,2021.

The venue for the away match is not confirmed yet as South Sudan are playing their home matches outside their country.

They played their first match against Burkina Faso in Khartoum, Sudan while in November they played host to Uganda in Nairobi, Kenya.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the Uganda match will be played at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“We have received the confirmation from CAF about the dates and kickoff times. We are just waiting for the away match venue.

“As FAM we will now start planning for the two matches, technically and operationally to ensure that we are prepared to compete as a team as well deliver the home match.

“These are must win matches as we need maximum points for us to qualify for AFCON,” said Zakazaka.

The Flames are third in group B with four points, four behind leaders Burkina Faso while Uganda are second with seven points. South Sudan anchor the group with three points.

Two top teams from the group will qualify for the 2022 AFCON finals to be held in Cameroon.

Source: FAM