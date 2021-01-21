UNIMA delinking process cancelled

The University of Malawi (UNIMA) council has cancelled the process of delinking UNIMA constituent colleges after realizing that the decision taken in 2017 by the Senate and the council to delink the colleges was not in line with powers of the two structures.

According to a statement signed by Deputy University Registrar of UNIMA Ashanie Gawa, the council held its 117th extraordinary meeting yesterday where the decision to set aside the delinking was made.

During its extraordinary 102nd meeting in 2017, the council and the senate agreed to delink the constituent colleges of the university of Malawi. The move was later endorsed by Malawi Parliament.

But at its meeting yesterday, the council realized the decision was ultra vires (done beyond the two structures’ legal power or authority) and not in line with the powers and functions of the Senate and the Council.

“In view of the foregoing, council at this sitting of the 117th extraordinary meeting resolved to set aside the process of delinking the constituent colleges of the University of Malawi. Council, however, resolved that a functional review be conducted to guide council on the way forward in addressing areas which require improvement and to embrace aspirations towards enhancing the efficiency of the university,” reads part of the memo addressed to principals of UNIMA colleges.

The University of Malawi consists of The Polytechnic, Chancellor College, College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing.