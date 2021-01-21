Three-year-old girl drowns in Kasungu

By Topson Banda

A 3-year-old girl in Kasungu has died after drowning in Chitete river near Kasungu Dam.

The incident occurred on January 19, 2021.

Kasungu police Deputy spokesperson, Miracle Mkozi has identified the deceased as Loveness Moyo.

It is reported that the parents of deceased left her at home with her elder sister and it is alleged that children around the area have a habit of crossing the said river whenever they want to play with their friends on the other side.

On January 19, 2021 the girl went missing during the afternoon hours and the villagers started searching only to find her body floating dead in the river.

Scene was visited by police officers and the body was taken to Kasungu District Hospital where postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Chiuno village, Tradition Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.