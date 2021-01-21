Coronavirus: Malawi records 992 new cases, 78 recoveries

Malawi on Wednesday recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases, 78 new recoveries and 17 new deaths.

The number of new daily cases registered on Wednesday is the highest since the pandemic began. The second highest was recorded on Tuesday this week.

Of the new cases 985, are locally transmitted infections. These include 212 from Lilongwe, 124 from Zomba, 123 from Mzimba North, 117 from Blantyre, 76 from Mangochi, 44 from Balaka, 42 from Neno, 40 from Dowa, 32 from Kasungu, 23 from Mchinji, 20 from Nkhata Bay and 15 from Mulanje.

Seven of the new deaths are from Lilongwe. There are three each from Blantyre, two from Chiradzulu, and one each from Zomba, Dowa, Thyolo, Mchinji, and Chitipa districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 14,851 cases including 353 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.4%). Of these cases, 1,865 are imported infections and 12,986 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,206 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 8,082. Of the active cases 233 are currently admitted: 80 in Lilongwe, 79 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 15 in Mzimba North, seven in Zomba, six in Mulanje, five each in Chikwawa, Balaka, and Machinga, four each in Karonga, and Kasungu, three each from Mangochi, Dowa, Salima and Nsanje, two each in Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, Chitipa, and Dedza, and one each from Thyolo, Rumphi, and Chiradzulu.

Malawi has so far conducted 115,367 Coronavirus tests.