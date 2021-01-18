Man dies in Rumphi road accident

A man aged 40 has died after he was involved in a road accident at Mchenga Coal Mine along the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road in Rumphi.

According to Rumphi Police spsokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the crash happened on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The deceased has been identified as Diness Leonard of Kasalamphande Village under Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu District.

Leonard was driving Mitsubishi Fuso Van Vehicle registration number BX 1225. The vehicle was loaded with cooking oil and other assorted groceries.

Upon arrival at the mine as he was descending a slope, he failed to negotiate a left bend due to speeding. Consequently, the vehicle went off the road and hit a road embankment.

Following the impact, the driver sustained internal injuries, fracture on the lower leg and ribs.

Leonard was taken to Rumphi district hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger who was in the vehicle sustained injury on right shoulder.

Police in the district have since urged all road users to be cautious on the road and avoid speeding in order to avoid similar incidents.