Chakwera lauded over Covid-19 speech: Malawi registers over 100 thousand suspected cases

Malawi President has been lauded by commentators on social media over measures taken to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the speech made last night with over 12 thousand cases confirmed in the country.

Chakwera who was lambasted last week for a lackluster approach to the deadly Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that has killed 314 people in Malawi including two cabinet ministers against a backdrop of over 100 thousand suspected cases.

“Lazalo was bold yesterday. He shared strategy and that is exactly what we’ve been holding him accountable for & longing,” wrote whistleblower, Mulotwa Mulotwa.

Meanwhile questions are rising over some of the measures introduced that include a curfew on people from 8pm as the president has not declared a State of Emergency.

Section 45 of the country’s Constitution stipulate that there shall be “no derogation from rights” unless a State of Emergency is declared.