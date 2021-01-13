Five nabbed for theft of cooking oil

By Topson Banda

Police in Lumbadzi have arrested five men for allegedly stealing 20 Jerry cans of cooking oil at SunSeed Oil Company.

The suspects have been identified as Alfred Banda aged 35, Edwin Tembo aged 30, Fred Kafere aged 29, Sylvester Manda aged 22 and Masho Khobidi aged 39.

It is alleged that the five suspects connived with security guards and stole the 20 Jerry cans of cooking oil valued at K602,500,00 at the company.

The matter was then reported at Lumbadzi police station by the company’s security officer and investigations were instituted.

On January 12, 2021 Police investigations team arrested the 5 suspects and successfully recovered the 20 Jerry cans of cooking oil.

Meanwhile, the suspects are yet to appear before the court to answer charges of theft by servant.

Banda comes from Kamwani village, Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo; Tembo hails from Mtali village, Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe; Kafere comes from Wilson village, Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno; Manda comes from Vunga village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu while Masho Khobidi comes from Munyanda village, Traditional authority Kalumba in Kasungu.