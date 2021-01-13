MHRC launches probe into killing of Nyondo

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has launched a probe into the killing of Polytechnic student Blessings Nyondo and the commission has appealed for information from the general public.

MHRC has revealed this in a statement signed by executive secretary Habiba Osman.

Osman said the MHRC instituted a preliminary investigation into the matter because a number of rights issues, including right to life were at stake but Nyondo died in hospital before the investigation was completed.

“It is the desire of the commission that the truth be uncovered as who exactly pulled the trigger and under what circumstances. At the end of the exercise, justice must be served,” said Osman.

She then appealed for full cooperation from relevant stakeholders and members of the public during the assignment. Osman added that the commission will welcome any person with information that can assist the commission in understanding the matter and coming up with a conclusion on the matter.

Nyondo was shot on December 31 and succumbed to bullet wounds on January 8.

His family said he was shot by a police officer but the Malawi Police claimed that a Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) shot Nyondo following a scuffle with the security officer and the police officer. According to the law enforcers, Nyondo was a robbery suspect who attempted to snatch a gun from the officer.