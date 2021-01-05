Woman killed over witchcraft accusations

An elderly woman in Dedza has been hacked to death on accusations that she killed a 12-year old boy through witchcraft.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda identified the woman as Silvia Banda from Mpalale Village Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district.

It is alleged that a 12-year old boy, Lazack Moses, fell sick and told a village headman that he had been bewitched by Banda and her husband.

The boy’s parents took him to a witchdoctor and spent some days there.

On Sunday, the parents took their son to the hospital where he was diagnosed with malaria. He died while receiving treatment.

The death sparked anger among relatives and gravediggers.

The latter ordered Banda to prepare the grave herself before they assaulted her.

Later Group Village Headman Mpalale pleaded with the gravediggers to resume preparing the boy’s grave.

The mob instead severely hacked Banda and two other people who include her pregnant daughter.

Police rushed the victims to Dedza District Hospital where Banda was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the culprits. Police have since condemned the brutal killing of the woman.