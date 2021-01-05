Coronavirus: 91 new cases, one new death recorded

Malawi on Monday registered 91 new COVID-19 cases, three new recoveries and one new death.

The new death is a 57-year-old male from Lilongwe District.

Out of the new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections, 52 are from Lilongwe, 24 from Blantyre, five from Nkhotakota, two each from Mchinji and Thyolo, and one each from Salima and Phalombe (a health care worker).

Four of the cases are imported infections identified at Mwanza border during routine screening.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,935 cases including 196 deaths. Of these cases, 1,558 are imported infections and 5,377 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,718 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 837. Of the active cases, 33 cases are currently admitted: 14 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 14 at Kamuzu Central Hospital, two at Mzuzu Central Hospital, two at Balaka District Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka has reminded the public that to effectively reduce and stop the coronavirus from spreading further, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all preventive and containment measures.

“Apart from practicing the comprehensive preventive measures by each one of us, there is need to identify, isolate and bring to care those that are infected by the coronavirus and follow up their contacts for further assessment and care.

“To avoid re-infection with COVID-19, those previously infected should follow all the preventive measures. There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered are strongly protected from a second infection,” said Phuka.