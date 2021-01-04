225, 387 learners pass Malawi PSLCE exams, 38 percent selected to secondary schools

The Ministry of Education has announced the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exam results which shows that out of 277, 007 candidates, 225, 387 have passed representing 81.37 percent pass rate, the highest for the last five years.

The pass rate is an improvement on the previous year’s pass rate of 77.46 percent.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje announced the results of the 2019/2020 exams at a press briefing today held together with officials from the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

NyaLonje said out of 225, 387 students who passed the 2019 examinations, 84, 947 candidates have been selected to start Form One in various secondary schools representing 37.73 percent leaving out 140, 440 eligible students.

She added that 1860 students have been selected to the four government owned national schools and 20 grant aided mission secondary schools.

“This comprises 900 boys and 960 girls. This selection was strictly based on merit combined with ensuring gender equity,” said NyaLonje.

Out of 135, 478 female candidates who sat for the examination, 104, 781 have passed representing 77.34 percent pass rate.

There were 1, 997 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates during the exams and 1, 382 of them have passed have passed representing 69.20 percent

NyaLonje noted that there is a challenge of secondary school space in the country but the ministry seeks to double transition rate from the 38 percent selection to 76 percent as there is need for 900 secondary schools.

She also noted that special needs students continue to face challenges and her ministry is working with stakeholders to address these challenges.

Measures being implemented include procurement of SNE teaching and learning materials, training of SNE teachers and reinforcing construction of SNE school infrastructures.