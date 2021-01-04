Prepare for Siku Airways: “Chakwera buying 2 presidential jets”

A whistleblower has alleged that government is buying two presidential jet for Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera who has been nicknamed Siku Transport with his never-ending travels.

The whistleblower known as Mulotwa Mulotwa claims that the Tonse Alliance Government continued the process of buying two Gulf Stream jets during the final week of November.

“This deal, transcends regimes, started under the APM (Arthur Peter Mutharika) regime but the new broom in town had to score as the ball was already in the 18-yard box. The new regime did not stop the transaction, our sources say PPDA (Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority) simply watched in exclusion,” said the whistleblower.

Chakwera who was elected in June made six foreign trips last year in which he used a chartered plane. The Malawi leader also travels a lot within the country hence being nicknamed Siku Transport.

Commenting on one of the posts shared by the Whistleblower, one person said Malawi should brace for the launch of Siku Airways if the allegations materialise.

Malawi bought a presidential jet in 2009 during the Bingu Wa Mutharika regime but it was sold as part of a cost cutting measure in 2013 during the Joyce Banda administration.