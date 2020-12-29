Man gets jail term for using Tippex to change name on certificate

A 24-year-old man has been handed a prison term for impersonation in Phalombe after he used tippex to change the holder’s name on a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and then used the altered certificate to apply for a job at the Malawi Police Service.

The convict has been identified as Alfred Twaya.

According to Police Prosecutor Sergeant Maureen Namainja, Twaya applied for the position of recruit constable at the Malawi Police Service earlier this month.

In his application, the suspect included the MSCE document. However, some officers at the police noted that the name of the holder on the certificate was altered using tippex.

The certificate actually belongs to a deceased person and Twaya used tippex to remove the name of the holder and then wrote his name on the certificate.

He was arrested and charged with impersonating a person named in a certificate.

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate’s court has since sentenced him to one and half years in prison.