Malawi records one new Coronavirus death

A man from Blantyre has died of Coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malawi to 188.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Saturday.

He noted that the COVID-19 virus is still spreading and still causing death in the country.

He then urged people to regard everyone they meet as a carrier considering that most cases do not have symptoms.

“Likewise, each one of us should regard oneself as a carrier of COVID-19 and protect others. Each one of us should do his or her part to stop the spread of the virus. We have all made sacrifices during the year that helped to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. We need to continue that sacrifice during this festive season.

“When we intensify the preventive measures and report to hospital for care timely, the outcomes are good with reduced spread and reduced mortality,” he said.

On Saturday, Malawi also recorded four new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries. The new cases are locally transmitted infections and all are from Blantyre District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,343 cases. Of these cases, 1,358 are imported infections and 4,985 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,680 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 291. Of the active cases, 13 cases are currently admitted: seven at Kamuzu Central Hospital and six at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

A total of 83,907 tests have been conducted in the country so far.