1209 returnees arrive from South Africa

Twenty three buses carrying Malawian returnees arrived in the country on Friday through the Mwanza borders.

According to Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu, the total number of the returnees is 1209.

Inspector Zulu said the returnees include 691 males while 463 were females and 55 of the population was minors.

He added that only two returnees amongst the group had no traveling documents.

He further said that immigration personnel at the formation were on the ground in making sure that each and every returnee should be exposed to new preventive measures that were implemented at the formation in the wake of corona virus pandemic

Among other key exercise expected inline with immigration work was stamping of passports, checking any security threats and also to verify each and every traveller if he/she is a true bona fide citizen of this country.

Upon finalization of the these processes, MRA authorities were finalizing goods clearance and later on the buses were on Saturday released to their respective destinations countrywide.

Clearance of self repatriated Malawian returnees at Mwanza border started late May 2020, and the formation has cleared a total of 15, 288 returnees excluding this 22nd cohort of 23 buses.