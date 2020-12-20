Coronavirus taskforce urges Malawians to cancel parties

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has urged Malawians to cancel gatherings, including Christmas parties, over the rise in Coronavirus cases.

In a statement on Saturday, chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said the number of active cases during this season has led to a need for people in the country to strictly implement the COVID-19 preventive measures.

“Unless necessary, it is best to defer any gatherings. We are watching the status of COVID-19 closely and should things go out of hand we will bring back stricter preventive and containment measures including reduced number per gatherings,” he said.

He added that people should strictly observe the preventive measures which include wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance of at least 1 meter, washing hands with soap frequently and decontaminating the frequently and commonly touched surfaces.

Phuka then commended institutions that have cancelled their usual Christmas Parties, saying it is a positive move to ensure that employees and their families are safe.

“Let us show our families and friends that we care about them by strictly following the preventive measures. Let us take care of ourselves to ensure sustained freedom to our way of living,” he said.

Malawi on Saturday recorded five new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 121.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,153 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,237 are imported infections and 4,916 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 5,662 cases have now recovered, 107 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 121. Of the active cases, three are currently admitted: two at Kamuzu Central Hospital, and one at Zomba Central Hospital.