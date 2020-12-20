Ritaa wins Malawi female musician of the year award

Ritaa, the only female musician with the highest on-line streams and sells in Malawi, has won the Malawi Music Award Artist of the Year honour.

This year, the afro-pop juggernaut, took over local charts with Mubwere, Kuwawa and M’bebe which have also been beamed on Trace TV and other cable tvs.

Ritaa set the pace with her fusion of afro-beat, pop as well as dancehall and r’n’b.

The philanthropist who is currently based in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre, was over the moon when we caught up with her at the event.

“Chrismas has come early for my fans who have been loyal and made all this great accomplishment possible. I am forever grateful to them. I owe them new body of work as a thank you”, said the Mubwere superstar.

The songstress has triumphed in a slot that housed four other talented female artists. These are, Keturah, Kim of Diamonds, Sangie and Tuno.

The audience believe she has been recognised on merit taking into account the good music she has produced in the year.

Musician Smacks Kaira commented, “congratulation, well deserved.”

Allan Wyson also commented, “She deserves to be the best female artist.”

Ritaa is the only female musician who has given male artists a good run for their money in 2020. She is expected to come up with more beautiful tunes in the following year.