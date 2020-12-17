Two NEEF employees die in road accident

By Topson Banda

Two National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) employees have died while two others have sustained injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned several times in Balaka.

The deceased have been identified as Ibrahim Issa and Fanny Chipungu and the injured passengers have been identified as Phocus Sikaloka, 55, and Thomas Nthenda, 51.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at Chisoka area along Zalewa – Chingeni M1 Road.

On the fateful moment, Phocus was driving motor vehicle registration number BT 7855 Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon from the direction of Zalewa heading towards Lilongwe with three passengers on board: Ibrahim and Fanny (now deceased) as well as Thomas Nthenda.

Upon arrival at the said Chisoka area, as he was trying to take a slight corner, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the nearside dirty verge where the vehicle overturned several times.

Due to the impact, the two: Ibrahim Issa and Fanny Chipungu died on the spot due to severe head injuries whilst the driver and the other passenger, Nthenda, escaped with minor injuries. The two survivors were treated as out-patients at Phalula Health Centre.

Police have since asked motorists to observe speed limits in order to avoid road accidents.