Silver Strikers re-sign Frank Banda

Central Region giants Silver Strikers have announced the signing of Frank Banda on a two-year deal.

Banda rejoins Silver five years after leaving the club for Mozambique. A tenacious and combative midfielder, Banda was an integral part of the club which won the domestic trophies before he secured a move to Mozambique.

Having come to the end of his contract at UD Songo at the end of last season, the midfielder had been maintaining his fitness with the Central Bankers and has ended up impressing head coach Daniel Kabwe who has offered him a two-year deal.

“Silver Strikers has signed Frank Banda on a 2-year deal as the Central Bankers look to bring in experience to their youthful side in the 2020/21 season.

“Banda is a Silver Strikers legend as he was instrumental in the last league winning campaign for the Area 47 giants in 2013, playing as an attacking midfielder,” reads part of the statement released by the club.

Banda’s signing comes a week after the Bankers pulled out of a deal to sign the former Blue Eagles attacking midfielder Vitumbiko Nyirenda who turned down a move to Area 47 by opting to sign for BE Forward Wanderers.

At the beginning of the season, Kabwe made several changes to his squad by releasing more players who were deemed surplus to requirement.

Mike Tetteh, Victor Limbani, Blessings Kameza, Zikani Kasambara and Ronald Pangani are some of the players who were released by the club in a rebuilding exercise which saw Silver Strikers being more active in the transfer window.