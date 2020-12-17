Villagers kill man over land dispute in Kasungu

By Topson Banda

Police in Kasungu are hunting for villagers from Mphamba village under Traditional Authority Kaomba in the district who killed a 29-year-old man over land issues.

The deceased has been identified as Big Chombo.

According to deputy police for Kasungu publicist Miracle Mkozi, facts are that Big Chombo was taking care of a farm of Macdonald Vumu Banda who stays in Lilongwe and he was given responsibility to allocate land to those who would like to sublease part of the farm.

On December 15, 2020, he was approached by Feston Mbewe of Chikwanda Village, Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district who wanted to sublease part of the farm.

Thereafter, as Big Chombo was allocating land to Feston Mbewe, people from the village started chasing the two. Unfortunately, Big Chombo was caught by the villagers who assaulted him to death.

It is alleged that, the villagers assaulted Chombo for a reason that the farm belongs to them.

Police visited the scene and the dead body was taken to Kasungu District Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the suspects.

The deceased hailed from Gala village, Tradition Authority Mwase in Kasungu District.