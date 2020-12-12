Five arrested for damaging road protective barriers

Police in Nkhatabay are keeping in custody five people for removing road protective barriers that were fixed on the edges of the Nkhata Bay-Dwangwa M5 road.

According to Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, Sergeant Kondwani James, the five suspects have been identified as Daniel Phiri aged 45 of Chikumbi Village, Harrison Chirwa aged 34 of Eliam Village, Mgezenge Chirwa aged 45 of Eliam Village, Watson Chirwa aged 26 of the same village. All the suspects come from T/A Khonsolo in Mzimba District. The other suspect is Ibrahim Sidick (transporter), 39, of Makuta Village, T/A Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

In the early hours of December 10, Nkhata Bay police received a tip from a community member about a suspicious motor vehicle, registration number BK 5497 Mitsubishi carrying metal objects suspected to have been removed from Nkhata Bay -Dwangwa M5 road edges.

Following the tip, an immediate follow up was instituted which led to the arrest of the suspects just near Dwangwa.

Those arrested included the driver whose vehicle carried the stolen property. The motor vehicle was also impounded for exhibition.

James added that the suspects will appear in court soon to answer three offences leveled against them which include theft, malicious damage and endangering safety of persons contravening Sections 278, 249 and 344 of the Penal Code respectively.