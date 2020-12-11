Malawi ministers in Zambia to learn about improving welfare of police officers, soldiers

Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo and Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza have said Malawi is looking to learn from Zambia on how to improve welfare of Malawi Police officers and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

The two are in Zambia where they inspected police houses at Kamfinsa at the school of Public Order maintenance in Kitwe.

Sendeza told Zambian news site ZNBC that Malawi wants to learn from Zambia on how to treat men and women in uniform.

On his part, Chimwendo Banda noted that in many countries officers from security institutions such as the army, prison, immigration and police are neglected.

“He said it is admirable to see what the Zambian government has done for the men and women in uniform by providing decent accommodation for them,” the news site reported.

Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said President Edgar Lungu instructed him to ensure that officers in security institutions are well taken care of.

The visit comes as the Lazarus Chakwera administration is expected this month to launch a project of constructing 10,000 houses for security institutions.