Chilima impressed with progress of K7.9 billion rural hospital

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he is impressed with progress of the Mponela Rural Community Hospital project.

Chilima made the remarks this morning after visiting the project site.

According to Chilima, he noted that there is good collaboration that exists between the project implementers and local leaders which he said could help resolve the challenge of land allocation for construction of staff houses.

He further said that once completed, the hospital will decongest Kamuzu Central Hospital and Dowa District Hospital.

“It is the goal of the Tonse Alliance administration to construct as many rural hospitals as possible so that the government is responsive to the health care needs of all Malawians,” said Chilima.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the hospital is expected to serve over hundred thousand people in Mponela and surrounding areas.

“It will also help in offering emergency medical services along the M1 road as the facility is few meters away from the main road,” the minister said.

According to Chiponda, the total budget for the 100 bed hospital is K7. 9 billion.

There are over 300 projects under the Public Sector Implementation Programme and Chilima has been inspecting some of the projects as the government look to prioritise those projects that will have a huge impact on ordinary Malawians.