27 netted in sweeping exercise

Police at Muloza in Mulanje have arrested 27 suspects in a sweeping exercise aimed at ensuring security during the festive season.

Sub-Inspector Gresham Ngwira, public relations officer of Mulanje Police Station, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

According to Ngwira, the suspects are connected to different charges including theft, assaults as well as being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa.

All the suspects will appear before court after investigations.”

Meanwhile, police in the district have assured people of maximum security during this festive season.

“Among others, police have intensified visibility for both uniformed and plain clothed officers, foot and vehicle patrol both during day and night as well as crime prevention awareness,” Ngwira said.

He further said that the Police have also stepped up road safety initiatives to curb accidents.

Ngwira advised all road users to comply with safety regulations while on the road and reminded drivers to always observe speed limit, adhere to capacity rules and avoid driving while drunk.

“People in the district are therefore asked to work with police by among others sharing information on security issues including road safety in their areas,” he said.

Ngwira then asured that police in the district are committed to ensuring safety and security for both life and property for all during the period and beyond.