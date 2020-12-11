Escom cuts power at AHL Mzuzu, Limbe

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has cut power at Auction Holdings Limited’s (AHL) Mzuzu and Limbe Auction Floors over non-payment of bills.

One of the workers at the company confirmed, saying the power supplier wanted to cut power last month of November but some senior officers at AHL begged not to do so.

“ESCOM cut power on Thursday morning at both Mzuzu Auction Floors and Limbe Auction Floors. The company got an outstanding bills. In Mzuzu alone, there is a bill of K3 million while at Limbe floors we have about K2.5 million,” he said.

AHL Group of companies is facing financial challenges as it has gone almost four months now without paying its workers and some are threatening to take the company to court in order to seek justice on why this is happening.

In a related development, Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) is also planning to disconnect water at AHL over unpaid bills.