TNM Super League preview: Red Lions in Bullets territory, Tigers to play Blue Eagles

With another round of fixtures coming up in the 2020/21 TNM Super League this weekend, Malawi24 looks ahead to what promises to be two more days of eye-catching top-flight drama with some teams in action.

Early league pacesetters Red Lions and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets go head-to-head in week three, with one or both teams set to drop points.

The two sides will meet at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday but there are plenty of matches for your entertainment pleasure.

The first match of the week will see Blue Eagles returning to Blantyre for the second time to play Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe.

This will be Eagles’ second game of the season after they drew 0-0 with Bullets in the opening match of the new campaign.

With Tigers coming from a 1-0 defeat to Red Lions last week, they will be looking forward to bouncing back after they started the season on a high note in their first match in which they defeated TN Stars at the same venue.

However, when the two teams met last season, Eagles won 1-0 to move up to second but it will be totally different in Saturday’s match.

At Civo Stadium, Civil Service United will play host to Mzuzu Warriors. The hosts have four points from two games, having won the Lilongwe derby 2-1 before dropping points at Chitowe to MAFCO FC.

It will be Mzuzu Warriors’ second match of the season. The Mzuzu based side drew 1-1 with BE Forward Wanderers in the week one of the new season.

The final match of the day will see struggling Moyale Barracks welcoming MAFCO FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Lions of Kaning’ina haven’t started well this season after losing their two opening matches.

They lost 3-0 to Ntopwa FC before in the first week after being beaten 2-1 by TN Stars the following week.

As for MAFCO FC, they have two points from two games having drawn all their opening two matches at home.

On Sunday, Bullets might go top if they beat the high flying Zomba based Soldiers at the country’s oldest Stadium.

The last time the two teams met was in 2018 where Bullets recorded a 3-0 victory to win the title and at the same time, sending the Soldiers to the Premier Division.

However, history is favoring Bullets but form favors Red Lions who are top of the standings having collected six points from their two games last week.

It’s a match of mixed fortunes, with Bullets coming from the North with one win and one defeat, whilst all is rosy for the military side which has started on a very high note.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Ekwendeni Hammers, fresh from beating TN Stars 3-0, will welcome MAFCO FC while Ntopwa FC will play Blue Eagles at Mpira Stadium.

In what will likely be the game of the week, Silver Strikers, who are yet to register a win this season, will host Kamuzu Barracks at Silver Stadium.

This will be KB’s second game and Silver’s third game in the new season.

The Bankers have one point from their two games whilst Kamuzu Barracks have three points from their single game they have played so far.

It will likely be a thrilling encounter between the two teams.

The final match of Week three will see TN Stars hosting Mzuzu Warriors at Kasungu Stadium.

The 2020/21 season has already registered a hat trick which was scored by Ekwendeni Hammers’s Clever Kayira.