Girl, 14, dies after being electrocuted in Nkhotakota

By Topson Banda

A 14-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted by ESCOM power line in Nkhotakota District.

The deceased has been identified as Loveness Chilopola.

According to village headman Chipokosa Ollins Kalonga who is uncle to the deceased, on the fateful day, Loveness and her peers were sent to chase birds in a rice field.

While there, they decided to go and fetch firewood on the other side of the field.

On their return, a bamboo branch carried by Loveness hit an ESCOM bare live line and the girl was immediately electrocuted. Later, she was rushed to Nkhotakota District Hospital by well-wishers.

Officials from ESCOM took responsibility and transferred her to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre, where she passed on yesterday on December 10, 2020.

The late Loveness Chipokosa hailed from Chipokosa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota District.