DStv spices up festive season

Africa’s entertainment providers MultiChoice has introduced additional DStv content for families ahead of the festive season.

Confirming the development was MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda, who said DStv is overflowing with excitement and an abundance of premium content this festive season.

Banda said the intention is connecting their customers with their families and friends so that they should feast together on a festive delight of shows and sports to suit the upcoming moment.

He added that this festive, DStv customers can experience any moment they wish claiming they have gotten gripping content with Legacy on M-Net to give them some suspense and drama moments.

“DStv keeps all customers at the heart of everything we do. Keeping customers engaged with amazing content and high anticipation of what lies ahead is key.

“It is with this in mind that the brand has altered its CI to reflect the hearts of customers, to showcase the vibrancy of the brand while highlighting that it is indeed a local homegrown brand that nourishes and encourages local stories,” say Banda.

Banda further added that they know the pride their customers feel watching local content and said they are also adding those pride moments to the lineup with local show Mpali on Zambezi Magic.

The managing director added that they got those exciting moments, on the edge of their customers’ seat moments when their heart races watching Premier League football on SuperSport.

He has also urged DStv customers not to forget how important those bonding moments are over the festive break where grandparents and family get to spend quality time with the kiddies watching Supa Strikas on Cartoon Network or PJ Masks on Disney Jr.