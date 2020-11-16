Malawi Police chief arrests four people over charcoal

Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Service, Dr. George Kainja, on Sunday night intercepted a minibus carrying charcoal in Dedza and arrested four people.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed saying Kainja arrested the four on the Masasa-Golomoti road as they were heading to Bembeke Market area.

According to Manda, Kainja and his entourage became suspicious to see the minibus which was full of charcoal.

The suspects are identified as Joseph Lexman, 30, Matthews Josa, 40, both from Masasa, Traditional Authority (T/A) Masasa, and Retina Viason, 28, and Mwaiwawo Singano, 28, of Magombo village in the area of T/A Chakhumbira both in Ntcheu District.

They are expected to answer a case of trading in forest produce contrary to Section 68 sub section (a) and (b) of Forest (amendment) Act No. 7 of 2020 that attracts maximum sentence of 15 years in prison or K10 million fine.

Meanwhile, the minibus registration number DZ 9891 has been apprehended and is being kept at Dedza Police Station.