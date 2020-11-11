Truck drivers disrupt operations at Mwanza border

Protesting truck drivers have closed Mwanza border to show dissatisfaction over the resolutions their representatives have made with the government.

According to Mwanza border spokesperson Pasqually Zulu, the drivers have closed border police offices and gates at the border hence vehicles are not passing through.

Zulu said the border post usually start operations at 6am but by 11am today no vehicle had passed through. The drivers also stopped foreign truck drivers against proceeding through the gate.

According to Zulu, the drivers said that they are not satisfied with resolutions their representatives made on Tuesday with government, including the issue of salaries.

On Tuesday, government officials met representatives of the truck drivers to resolve the drivers’ grievances.

Minister of Home Affairs Richard Chimwendo Banda said at a press conference that government has agreed to the drivers’ demands for the suspension of examination which the truck drivers undergo every two years.

The government also agreed to reduce passport renewal fee for drivers from K150, 000 to K60,000.

During the meeting between the two parties, government demanded that all truck drivers should get registered.