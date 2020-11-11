Thaulo appointed Aford spokesperson

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana has appointed Chris Michael Thaulo as the party’s Director of Public Relations.

According to a letter dated 9th November, 2020 and signed by Party president Chihana, the decision has been made following a consultative meeting the party NEC conducted.

“It pleases the President Rt. Honorable Enoch Chihana and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to appoint Hon. Chris Michael Thaulo as the party’s Director of Public Relations with immediate effect.

“The decision has been made following a consultative meeting the NEC conducted, and chaired by Rt. Hon Chihana on Saturday 7th November 2020 in Mzuzu whereby a number of burning agendas concerning the growth of the party were addressed, among others the issue to do with improving popularity of the party across the country.

“The President and the NEC believe that Hon. Thaulo has the caliber to serve the party in this office effectively and efficiently towards the growth, in line with the party’s foundation pillars as stipulated in the constitution,” reads part of the notice.

AFORD is part of the governing Tonse Alliance but the party said last week that it wants to improve its popularity across the country.

Chihana announced recently that he will contest for the presidency in the 2025 elections.