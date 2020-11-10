Tobacco Commission director fired for being appointed illegally

Tobacco Commission (TC) Director of Human Resources and Administration has been fired because she was appointed without following procedures.

In a letter dated November 9 and addressed to the Director Emily Banda Egolet, TC board has said the contract given to Banda is illegal because of the way she was appointed.

“An illegal contract is void ab initio and unenforceable at all material times, as such the board of Commissioners of Tobacco Commission refuses to be part of the perpetuation of illegalities, abject disregard of the rule of law, and due process,” reads part of the letter.

It adds that Banda will be given her salary for November and nothing more since there was never a contract between her and the TC.

Banda’s firing comes after Ombudsman Martha Chizuma wrote the TC to explain the recruitment of Banda and four other people who were hired without interviews.

According to published reports, Banda was appointed as Tobacco Commission director of human resources and administration days before the June 23 fresh presidential elections.