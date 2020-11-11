MCP’s Mwalwanda wins in Karonga Central

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda has won the Karonga Central parliamentary seat, according to unofficial results.

Mwalwanda has amassed 6763 votes while rival UTM Party’s Frank Mwenifumbo got 6021 votes.

Ernest Mwalughali of the Democratic Progressive Party got 99 votes, Independent candidate Shackie MaryFlorence Nthakomwa managed 89 votes while MMD’s Nellie Sichali 13 votes.

A total of 16, 180 voters went to polls on Tuesday to elect a Member of Parliament to replace Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who died few months ago Covid-19.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce official results later today.