Three people, including two Chinese nationals murdered in Karonga

Criminals have killed two Chinese businesspersons and one other person in Karonga.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday at the shop of the Chinese nationals.

Karonga Police spokesperson Enock Livason confirmed the incident but said the police were still investigating the matter.

The remains of the three were taken to Karonga District Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe has said it is shocked over the killings and has urged authorities to investigate.

“… this murder is an independent criminal case, and therefore requests the Malawi Police to investigate the heinous crime immediately and thoroughly and bring the suspects to justice as soon as possible,” reads part of the Embassy’s statement.

The Chinese Embassy has also expressed hope that all people in Malawi will continue to live in peace in the country.

“We sincerely wish all Malawians and foreigners in the country can continue to enjoy peace and security in Malawi,” the Embassy said.