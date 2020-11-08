MCP officials look to strengthen party in Southern Region

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials in the Southern Region have embarked on an exercise of holding interface meetings in order to strengthen the party in the Southern Region.

Speaking after an interface meeting with MCP members at its district head office in Thyolo district, General Secretary for MCP in the Southern Region Frank Bauleni said their aim of visiting all districts is to make Southern Region a backbone of MCP.

“We have embarked on this exercise just to disclaim a myth that has been there for a long time that Southern Region is a backbone of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). So we are encouraging our committee members to form strong structures starting from the area level, constituencies level, district level up to region.

“By doing so, we are going to make our party strong, unstoppable and unshakeable, thereby showing a proof that now MCP’s backbones also dwell in the Southern Region,” said Bauleni.

He also assured people that they should not worry about Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) saying everyone who is entitled to it is going to benefit as the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera and Tonse Government has increased number of subsidy beneficiaries from 900,000 to 4.2 million, meaning to say, many people are going to benefit.

“And we also understand that people are spending nights at the Depot centers in order to access inputs but we are trying our best liaising with the ministry of Agriculture to ensure that people are buying affordable Inputs without barriers though there are some network hitches here and there,” said Bauleni.

In her remarks, MCP’s chair lady for Thyolo North constituency, Winnie Kafumbule appreciated the coming of MCP’s officials saying their visit will be a proof to other people who are still not believing that MCP is in government.

However, on the issue of buying affordable Inputs Kafumbule appealed to ministry of Agriculture to be visiting in the depots to monitor how people are buying affordable Inputs saying others are struggling to access the inputs.

She also urged MCP officials to ask Dr Lazarus Chakwera to hold a big rally in Thyolo, saying people of Thyolo are in need of Chakwera’s visit.