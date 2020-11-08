Nankhumwa visits Mzomera Ngwira at Mzuzu Hospital

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday visited convict Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking after visiting the former DPP Governor for the North, Nankhumwa call for love among DPP supporters.

“As you are aware that the party is preaching love and peace, I came to visit the former Governor as one way of bringing the love among us. Let’s love one another in good and sorrow, said Nankhumwa

One of the relatives who is taking care of Mzomera at the hospital thanked Nankhumwa for the visit.

“That’s the heart of a good leader, and what Nankhumwa did shows that he is a good leader that Malawi wants,” he said.

Ngwira is serving a 4-year jail term for abusing public office after he stole K250,000 meant for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) during his term as Member of Parliament of Mzimba Solola.